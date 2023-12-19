Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muscatine County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Muscatine County, Iowa? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Muscatine County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muscatine High School at Central Dewitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: DeWitt, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wilton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Wilton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
