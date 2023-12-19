On Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-6.5) 232.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-7) 233 -290 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Pelicans outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (scoring 116 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 113.8 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA) and have a +58 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies' -170 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 105.6 points per game (30th in NBA) while giving up 112.4 per contest (11th in league).

These two teams score a combined 221.6 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 226.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has compiled a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Pelicans and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Grizzlies +15000 +8000 -

