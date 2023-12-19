The New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pelicans took care of business in their last matchup 146-110 against the Spurs on Sunday. CJ McCollum's team-leading 29 points paced the Pelicans in the win.

The Grizzlies' most recent game was a 116-97 loss to the Thunder on Monday. Ziaire Williams' team-leading 19 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Naji Marshall SF Questionable Ankle 8.8 4.4 2.6

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5 Bismack Biyombo C Questionable Back 6.3 7.2 2.1 Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 9.1 2 3.5 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6.5 232.5

