Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Polk County, Iowa. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Polk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van Meter High School at Des Moines Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Urbandale, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melcher-Dallas High School at Ankeny Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ankeny, IA
- Conference: Bluegrass Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Meter High School at Des Moines Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Urbandale, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
