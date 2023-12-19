Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Polk County, Iowa. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Van Meter High School at Des Moines Christian School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19

4:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Urbandale, IA

Urbandale, IA Conference: West Central Activities Conference

West Central Activities Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Melcher-Dallas High School at Ankeny Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Ankeny, IA

Ankeny, IA Conference: Bluegrass Conference

Bluegrass Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Meter High School at Des Moines Christian School