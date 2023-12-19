Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Scott County, Iowa today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bettendorf High School at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Assumption High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bettendorf, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
