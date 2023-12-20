The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at United Center, go up against the Chicago Bulls (8-14). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, SportsNet LA

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic posts 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 10 rebounds per game.

DeMar DeRozan posts 21.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.

Zach LaVine averages 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Coby White averages 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 boards.

Alex Caruso posts 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 23 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Lakers.

The Lakers are receiving 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from LeBron James this year.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while posting 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Lakers are getting 7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.

Bulls vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Bulls Lakers 107.8 Points Avg. 112.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113 44.8% Field Goal % 48.1% 35.8% Three Point % 33.5%

