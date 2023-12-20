The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) face the Chicago Bulls (11-17) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 13 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 224.5 points.

The average over/under for Chicago's outings this season is 223.1, 1.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chicago is 13-15-0 ATS this year.

The Bulls have come away with six wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 15 55.6% 113.8 223.7 113.5 226.8 229.5 Bulls 13 46.4% 109.9 223.7 113.3 226.8 220.4

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Eight of the Bulls' past 10 games have hit the over.

Chicago has performed better against the spread on the road (7-7-0) than at home (6-8-0) this year.

The Bulls average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (113.5).

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Chicago is 8-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Bulls and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 13-15 5-5 17-11 Lakers 11-16 5-4 12-15

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Lakers Point Insights

Bulls Lakers 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 8-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 6-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 8-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-4 9-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.