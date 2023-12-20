Bulls vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) face the Chicago Bulls (11-17) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.
Bulls vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|224.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 13 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 224.5 points.
- The average over/under for Chicago's outings this season is 223.1, 1.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Chicago is 13-15-0 ATS this year.
- The Bulls have come away with six wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info
Bulls vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|15
|55.6%
|113.8
|223.7
|113.5
|226.8
|229.5
|Bulls
|13
|46.4%
|109.9
|223.7
|113.3
|226.8
|220.4
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Eight of the Bulls' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Chicago has performed better against the spread on the road (7-7-0) than at home (6-8-0) this year.
- The Bulls average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (113.5).
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, Chicago is 8-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|13-15
|5-5
|17-11
|Lakers
|11-16
|5-4
|12-15
Bulls vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Bulls
|Lakers
|109.9
|113.8
|27
|17
|8-1
|7-5
|6-3
|9-3
|113.3
|113.5
|13
|14
|8-4
|8-4
|9-3
|10-2
