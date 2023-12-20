How to Watch Nikola Vucevic, Bulls vs. the Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (11-17) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) at United Center on December 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Lakers.
Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have given up to their opponents.
- Chicago has put together an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.
- The Bulls score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (113.5).
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, Chicago is 6-3.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bulls are not as good offensively, averaging 109.5 points per game, compared to 110.2 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 109.4 points per game at home, compared to 117.1 away.
- At home Chicago is giving up 109.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it is away (117.1).
- This year the Bulls are picking up more assists at home (24 per game) than away (23.4).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Calf
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Ankle
