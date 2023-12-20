DeMar DeRozan and Anthony Davis are two players to watch on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Chicago Bulls (11-17) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) at United Center.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, SportsNet LA

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls won their previous game against the 76ers, 108-104, on Monday. Coby White starred with 24 points, plus eight boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 24 8 9 0 1 2 Nikola Vucevic 23 8 4 0 2 3 DeMar DeRozan 15 4 5 4 1 0

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic posts 16.7 points, 10.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, making 45.3% of shots from the floor and 27.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

DeRozan's numbers for the season are 22.2 points, 3.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

White's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4.0 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Patrick Williams' numbers for the season are 9.5 points, 1.4 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.0 points, 6.8 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 24.8 5.9 6.4 0.7 0.2 4.4 Nikola Vucevic 18.3 11.0 4.1 0.7 1.1 1.3 DeMar DeRozan 21.2 3.7 5.9 1.0 0.7 1.0 Patrick Williams 13.7 5.2 1.8 1.0 1.2 1.7 Ayo Dosunmu 9.6 3.0 2.8 1.2 0.3 1.1

