The Chicago Bulls, with DeMar DeRozan, face the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

DeRozan had 15 points, five assists and four steals in his last game, which ended in a 108-104 win against the 76ers.

In this article, we dig into DeRozan's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.2 23.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.3 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.5 PRA -- 31 34.7 PR -- 25.8 28.2



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 17.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

DeRozan's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.3 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 14th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 113.5 points per contest.

The Lakers are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 39 22 4 5 0 2 2 3/26/2023 36 17 6 10 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.