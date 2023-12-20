Wednesday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) and Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a projected final score of 79-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Cyclones are coming off of a 105-68 win against Troy in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 79, Northern Iowa 64

Other Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Cyclones beat the Butler Bulldogs at home on November 6 by a score of 82-55.

Iowa State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

The Cyclones have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa State 2023-24 Best Wins

82-55 at home over Butler (No. 131) on November 6

89-59 at home over North Dakota State (No. 174) on December 10

85-44 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 221) on November 29

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 232) on November 20

105-68 at home over Troy (No. 250) on December 17

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 53.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 53.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

16.1 PTS, 67.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Nyamer Diew: 11.6 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

11.6 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Kelsey Joens: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Hannah Belanger: 8.9 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones are outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (51st in college basketball) and allow 64.5 per outing (197th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.