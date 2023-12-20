How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Cyclones allow (64.5).
- Northern Iowa is 1-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- Iowa State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Cyclones average just 3.8 fewer points per game (77.7) than the Panthers give up (81.5).
- Iowa State is 5-0 when scoring more than 81.5 points.
- Northern Iowa has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.
- This season the Cyclones are shooting 47.4% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede.
Iowa State Leaders
- Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 53.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Nyamer Diew: 11.6 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)
- Kelsey Joens: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
- Hannah Belanger: 8.9 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Iowa
|L 67-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-59
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Troy
|W 105-68
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/3/2024
|Kansas
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
