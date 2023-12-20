The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Cyclones allow (64.5).

Northern Iowa is 1-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Iowa State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.

The Cyclones average just 3.8 fewer points per game (77.7) than the Panthers give up (81.5).

Iowa State is 5-0 when scoring more than 81.5 points.

Northern Iowa has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.

This season the Cyclones are shooting 47.4% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede.

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 53.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 53.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

16.1 PTS, 67.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Nyamer Diew: 11.6 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

11.6 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Kelsey Joens: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Hannah Belanger: 8.9 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)

