The UMBC Retrievers (5-8) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. UMBC Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • In games Iowa shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Retrievers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 94th.
  • The Hawkeyes score 85.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 82.3 the Retrievers allow.
  • Iowa is 6-1 when scoring more than 82.3 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 19.9 more points than it averaged in road games (69.9).
  • The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game at home, compared to 72 on the road.
  • Iowa drained 10 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Iowa State L 90-65 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Michigan L 90-80 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/16/2023 Florida A&M W 88-52 Wells Fargo Arena
12/20/2023 UMBC - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/29/2023 Northern Illinois - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

