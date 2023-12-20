How to Watch Iowa vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The UMBC Retrievers (5-8) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.
Iowa vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- In games Iowa shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Retrievers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 94th.
- The Hawkeyes score 85.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 82.3 the Retrievers allow.
- Iowa is 6-1 when scoring more than 82.3 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 19.9 more points than it averaged in road games (69.9).
- The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game at home, compared to 72 on the road.
- Iowa drained 10 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 90-65
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Michigan
|L 90-80
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 88-52
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/29/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
