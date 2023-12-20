The UMBC Retrievers (5-8) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

In games Iowa shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Retrievers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 94th.

The Hawkeyes score 85.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 82.3 the Retrievers allow.

Iowa is 6-1 when scoring more than 82.3 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 19.9 more points than it averaged in road games (69.9).

The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game at home, compared to 72 on the road.

Iowa drained 10 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

