The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) play the UMBC Retrievers (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on BTN.

Iowa vs. UMBC Game Information

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Ben Krikke: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 13.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tony Perkins: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Owen Freeman: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Patrick McCaffery: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Iowa vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank
10th 87.9 Points Scored 80.5 73rd
311th 77.1 Points Allowed 83.2 353rd
89th 35.4 Rebounds 34.0 152nd
126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd
236th 6.8 3pt Made 7.7 162nd
10th 18.5 Assists 13.2 187th
10th 8.5 Turnovers 14.4 335th

