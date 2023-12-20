The UMBC Retrievers (5-8) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as heavy, 26.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 177.5 points.

Iowa vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -26.5 177.5

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 177.5 points.

Iowa has an average total of 162.3 in its contests this year, 15.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hawkeyes are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

UMBC (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 30% of the time, 15.5% more often than Iowa (3-7-0) this season.

Iowa vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 177.5 % of Games Over 177.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 2 20% 85.1 163.5 77.2 159.5 160.3 UMBC 2 18.2% 78.4 163.5 82.3 159.5 152.5

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The 85.1 points per game the Hawkeyes record are just 2.8 more points than the Retrievers allow (82.3).

Iowa has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when putting up more than 82.3 points.

Iowa vs. UMBC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 3-7-0 0-2 6-4-0 UMBC 5-6-0 0-0 9-2-0

Iowa vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa UMBC 14-3 Home Record 13-4 4-7 Away Record 5-10 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

