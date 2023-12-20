Wednesday's NBA schedule includes Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) hitting the road to clash with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) at Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Wells Fargo Center

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Joel Embiid Total Fantasy Pts 960.9 1374.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.4 59.7 Fantasy Rank 1 25

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns gets the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +190 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 105.9 per contest (first in league).

Minnesota comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It pulls down 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth in league) compared to its opponents' 41.6.

The Timberwolves make 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 38% from deep, and their opponents shoot 33.2%.

Minnesota forces 13.5 turnovers per game (14th in league) while committing 14 (22nd in NBA).

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

Embiid puts up 34.4 points, 11.8 boards and 6 assists per game, making 53.4% of shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The 76ers average 122.2 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 110.9 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +293 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Philadelphia wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It collects 45.8 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the league, while its opponents grab 41.9 per outing.

The 76ers connect on 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5. They shoot 37.9% from deep while their opponents hit 34.7% from long range.

Philadelphia has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.3 per game (sixth in NBA action) while forcing 13.9 (ninth in the league).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Joel Embiid Plus/Minus Per Game 5.8 10.3 Usage Percentage 27.1% 37.9% True Shooting Pct 63% 64.5% Total Rebound Pct 15.9% 18.9% Assist Pct 14.7% 31.2%

