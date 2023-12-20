Wednesday's NBA schedule includes Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) hitting the road to clash with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) at Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Joel Embiid
Total Fantasy Pts 960.9 1374.2
Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.4 59.7
Fantasy Rank 1 25

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

  • Towns gets the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
  • The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +190 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 105.9 per contest (first in league).
  • Minnesota comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It pulls down 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth in league) compared to its opponents' 41.6.
  • The Timberwolves make 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 38% from deep, and their opponents shoot 33.2%.
  • Minnesota forces 13.5 turnovers per game (14th in league) while committing 14 (22nd in NBA).

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

  • Embiid puts up 34.4 points, 11.8 boards and 6 assists per game, making 53.4% of shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • The 76ers average 122.2 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 110.9 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +293 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.
  • Philadelphia wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It collects 45.8 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the league, while its opponents grab 41.9 per outing.
  • The 76ers connect on 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5. They shoot 37.9% from deep while their opponents hit 34.7% from long range.
  • Philadelphia has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.3 per game (sixth in NBA action) while forcing 13.9 (ninth in the league).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Joel Embiid
Plus/Minus Per Game 5.8 10.3
Usage Percentage 27.1% 37.9%
True Shooting Pct 63% 64.5%
Total Rebound Pct 15.9% 18.9%
Assist Pct 14.7% 31.2%

