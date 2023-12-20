Nikola Vucevic's Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 108-104 win over the 76ers (his most recent action) Vucevic posted 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Vucevic's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.7 18.3 Rebounds 11.5 10.5 11.0 Assists 3.5 3.5 4.1 PRA -- 30.7 33.4 PR -- 27.2 29.3 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.3



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Vucevic has made 7.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vucevic's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the eighth-most possessions per game with 99.3.

The Lakers give up 113.5 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

The Lakers allow 13.9 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 36 29 12 6 3 0 0 3/26/2023 15 4 2 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.