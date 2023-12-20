Wednesday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) and Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a projected final score of 79-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Panthers' most recent game was a 78-59 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 79, Northern Iowa 64

Other MVC Predictions

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Panthers notched their best win of the season on November 6 by claiming a 78-67 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Northern Iowa has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 33rd-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the seventh-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Leaders

Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maya McDermott: 10.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

10.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Shateah Wetering: 7.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Kayba Laube: 6.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 19.1 points per game, with a -153 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.4 points per game (246th in college basketball), and give up 81.5 per contest (350th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.