The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) will hope to stop a four-game road skid when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Cyclones allow (64.5).

Northern Iowa is 1-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Iowa State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.

The Cyclones put up 77.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Panthers give up.

When Iowa State totals more than 81.5 points, it is 5-0.

Northern Iowa is 1-3 when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.

This season the Cyclones are shooting 47.4% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede.

Northern Iowa Leaders

Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maya McDermott: 10.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

10.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Shateah Wetering: 7.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Kayba Laube: 6.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Schedule