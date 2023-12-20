Karl-Anthony Towns, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - December 20
Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) at Wells Fargo Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves' Last Game
The Timberwolves were victorious in their previous game versus the Heat, 112-108, on Monday. Edwards starred with 32 points, and also had eight boards and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|32
|8
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|18
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Naz Reid
|15
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Edwards averages 24.6 points, 5.4 boards and 5.1 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 60.7% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).
- The Timberwolves get 11.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley.
- Naz Reid gets the Timberwolves 13.6 points, 4.6 boards and 0.9 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Watch Embiid, Towns and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|22.5
|10.2
|3.0
|0.8
|0.5
|1.9
|Rudy Gobert
|13.3
|12.8
|1.1
|0.8
|2.6
|0.0
|Mike Conley
|13.4
|3.2
|7.1
|1.0
|0.0
|2.9
|Naz Reid
|15.7
|6.0
|1.4
|0.7
|0.6
|2.2
|Anthony Edwards
|14.0
|2.9
|3.5
|0.9
|0.5
|1.5
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.