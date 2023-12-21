Bulls vs. Spurs December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (8-14) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (3-17) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSW.
Bulls vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSW
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic averages 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 10 boards per game.
- DeMar DeRozan posts 21.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Coby White posts 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made treys per game.
- Alex Caruso averages 9.8 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 boards.
- Patrick Williams averages 8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama delivers 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Spurs.
- On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Zach Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 25.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Jeremy Sochan is averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is draining 44% of his shots from the floor.
- The Spurs are receiving 18.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.
Bulls vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Spurs
|107.8
|Points Avg.
|110.7
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.9
|44.8%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
