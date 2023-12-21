Thursday's game that pits the Drake Bulldogs (6-4) against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-7) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-62 in favor of Drake, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Bulldogs enter this contest following an 89-78 loss to Creighton on Sunday.

Drake vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Drake vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 79, North Dakota 62

Other MVC Predictions

Drake Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 12, the Bulldogs took down the Iowa State Cyclones (No. 61 in our computer rankings) by a score of 85-73.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Drake has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Fighting Hawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 63rd-most defeats.

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 61) on November 12

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 132) on November 26

77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 170) on December 8

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on November 24

78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 201) on November 9

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

19.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Anna Miller: 10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Grace Berg: 16.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

16.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Taylor McAulay: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Courtney Becker: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 63.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 80.5 points per game, 33rd in college basketball, and conceding 76.6 per contest, 338th in college basketball) and have a +39 scoring differential.

