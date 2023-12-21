Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dubuque County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Dubuque County, Iowa, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dubuque County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beckman Catholic Junior/Senior High School at Edgewood-Colesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Edgewood, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
