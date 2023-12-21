Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Harrison County, Iowa today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Logan-Magnolia High School at IKM-Manning High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Manning, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.