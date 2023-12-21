Thursday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at James H. Hilton Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-56 and heavily favors Iowa State to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 83, Eastern Illinois 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-27.1)

Iowa State (-27.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

Iowa State has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Eastern Illinois is 4-4-0. The Cyclones are 8-3-0 and the Panthers are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones outscore opponents by 27.8 points per game (scoring 86.9 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball while allowing 59.1 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball) and have a +306 scoring differential overall.

The 37.6 rebounds per game Iowa State averages rank 143rd in college basketball, and are 7.4 more than the 30.2 its opponents pull down per outing.

Iowa State knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Cyclones average 109.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (10th in college basketball), and give up 74.3 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Iowa State has committed 8.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (104th in college basketball play) while forcing 19.3 (second in college basketball).

