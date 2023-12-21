The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) after dropping five consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

Iowa State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 142nd.

The Cyclones average 86.9 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 63.5 the Panthers give up.

Iowa State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Iowa State scored 8.5 more points per game (72.0) than it did on the road (63.5).

The Cyclones gave up 56.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 when playing on the road.

In home games, Iowa State drained 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than in away games (5.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (29.4%).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule