The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-30.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-29.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends

Iowa State has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Cyclones' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Eastern Illinois has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

So far this year, four out of the Panthers' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Iowa State is 24th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (fifth-best).

The Cyclones have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +6000.

The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

