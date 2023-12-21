Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kate Martin: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Molly Davis: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sitori Tanin: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.