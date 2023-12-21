A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Ramblers, who have won four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers' 64.7 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 65.3 the Hawkeyes give up.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Loyola Chicago is 4-2.

Iowa has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.

The Hawkeyes average 89.9 points per game, 26.7 more points than the 63.2 the Ramblers give up.

Iowa has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.

Loyola Chicago is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 89.9 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Ramblers allow defensively.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (56-for-141)

30.2 PTS, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (56-for-141) Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 64 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

13.2 PTS, 64 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 9 PTS, 70.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule