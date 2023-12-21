How to Watch the Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Ramblers, who have won four in a row.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: B1G+
Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers' 64.7 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 65.3 the Hawkeyes give up.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Loyola Chicago is 4-2.
- Iowa has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 89.9 points per game, 26.7 more points than the 63.2 the Ramblers give up.
- Iowa has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.
- Loyola Chicago is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 89.9 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Ramblers allow defensively.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (56-for-141)
- Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 64 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Sharon Goodman: 9 PTS, 70.3 FG%
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|W 67-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 87-65
|Kohl Center
|12/16/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 104-75
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/21/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
