A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Ramblers, who have won four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: B1G+

Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

  • The Ramblers' 64.7 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 65.3 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, Loyola Chicago is 4-2.
  • Iowa has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 89.9 points per game, 26.7 more points than the 63.2 the Ramblers give up.
  • Iowa has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.
  • Loyola Chicago is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 89.9 points.
  • The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Ramblers allow defensively.

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (56-for-141)
  • Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 64 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Sharon Goodman: 9 PTS, 70.3 FG%

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iowa State W 67-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 87-65 Kohl Center
12/16/2023 Cleveland State W 104-75 Wells Fargo Arena
12/21/2023 Loyola Chicago - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/30/2023 Minnesota - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 Michigan State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

