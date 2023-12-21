The St. Louis Blues, including Jordan Kyrou, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Looking to bet on Kyrou's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou has averaged 17:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Kyrou has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kyrou has a point in 14 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Kyrou has an assist in 12 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 21 Points 4 6 Goals 3 15 Assists 1

