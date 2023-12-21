On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Justin Faulk going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Faulk stats and insights

Faulk has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Faulk's shooting percentage is 1.4%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Faulk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:36 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:34 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:36 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:08 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:21 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:52 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:13 Home W 6-4

Blues vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

