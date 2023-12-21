The St. Louis Blues, Kevin Hayes among them, play the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a bet on Hayes intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Hayes vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Hayes has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 12 of 31 games this season, Hayes has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 31 games this year, Hayes has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Hayes hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayes Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 3 17 Points 4 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.