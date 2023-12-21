Nikola Vucevic plus his Chicago Bulls teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, a 124-108 win over the Lakers, Vucevic put up 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Now let's break down Vucevic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 16.6 18.8 Rebounds 11.5 10.5 11.2 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.1 PRA -- 30.5 34.1 PR -- 27.1 30 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.6



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Vucevic has made 7.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 17.1% of his team's total makes.

Vucevic is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.8 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.4 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs give up 122.5 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 46.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding 28.8 assists per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 36 21 16 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.