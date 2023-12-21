How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Northern Iowa has a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 252nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 99th.
- The Panthers score 77.9 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 76.2 the Huskies give up.
- Northern Iowa has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 76.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Iowa is averaging 82.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 77.8 points per contest.
- The Panthers cede 70 points per game at home this season, compared to 83 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Northern Iowa has fared better at home this year, averaging 11 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 84-80
|Savage Arena
|12/12/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 74-55
|McLeod Center
|12/17/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 100-82
|McLeod Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/7/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|McLeod Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.