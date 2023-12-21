The Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Northern Iowa has a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 252nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 99th.

The Panthers score 77.9 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 76.2 the Huskies give up.

Northern Iowa has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 76.2 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Northern Iowa is averaging 82.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 77.8 points per contest.

The Panthers cede 70 points per game at home this season, compared to 83 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Northern Iowa has fared better at home this year, averaging 11 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule