Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Scott County, Iowa? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davenport North High School at Central Dewitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: DeWitt, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Davenport Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.