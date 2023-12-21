Target Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) will go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis are players to watch for the Timberwolves and Lakers, respectively.

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, NBA TV

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves fell to the 76ers on Wednesday, 127-113. Edwards scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in five assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 27 7 5 0 0 2 Karl-Anthony Towns 23 13 2 0 0 1 Jaden McDaniels 21 3 0 1 0 2

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 22.2 points, 9.6 boards and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Edwards' numbers for the season are 24.7 points, 5.1 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 1.2 assists and 12 boards per contest.

Mike Conley's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.4 points, 0.9 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 23 10.7 3 0.7 0.4 1.9 Rudy Gobert 12.8 13.3 1.2 1 2.4 0 Mike Conley 12.7 2.8 6.5 0.9 0 2.4 Naz Reid 15.3 5.6 1.5 0.6 0.7 2.3 Anthony Edwards 14.3 3.1 3.3 0.9 0.4 1.6

