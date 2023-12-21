When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Tyler Tucker light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Tucker has zero points on the power play.

Tucker averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:22 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 5-2 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-4 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:08 Away L 4-2

Blues vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

