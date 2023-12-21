Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worth County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Worth County, Iowa. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Worth County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Springs High School at Newman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Conference: Top of Iowa Conference - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
