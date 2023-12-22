Friday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (11-1) and UAB Blazers (6-5) going head to head at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Drake vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Bartow Arena

Drake vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, UAB 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-9.4)

Drake (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

UAB has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Drake is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blazers are 7-2-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +154 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.9 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.9 per contest to rank 69th in college basketball.

The 34.9 rebounds per game Drake accumulates rank 251st in college basketball, 1.7 more than the 33.2 its opponents collect.

Drake makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents.

Drake has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.8 per game (12th in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (79th in college basketball).

