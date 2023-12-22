How to Watch Drake vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when visiting the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Blazers' opponents have hit.
- Drake is 7-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 247th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers rank 91st.
- The Bulldogs put up only 3.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Blazers allow (74.9).
- Drake has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 74.9 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drake put up 80.3 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs gave up 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.6 on the road.
- At home, Drake sunk one more treys per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (38%).
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Nevada
|W 72-53
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/14/2023
|Grambling
|W 68-56
|Knapp Center
|12/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 92-55
|Knapp Center
|12/22/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/2/2024
|Illinois State
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
