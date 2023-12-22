The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when visiting the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Blazers' opponents have hit.
  • Drake is 7-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 247th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers rank 91st.
  • The Bulldogs put up only 3.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Blazers allow (74.9).
  • Drake has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Drake put up 80.3 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.6 on the road.
  • At home, Drake sunk one more treys per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (38%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Nevada W 72-53 Dollar Loan Center
12/14/2023 Grambling W 68-56 Knapp Center
12/19/2023 Alcorn State W 92-55 Knapp Center
12/22/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
1/2/2024 Illinois State - Knapp Center
1/7/2024 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center

