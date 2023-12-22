The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when visiting the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. UAB Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Blazers' opponents have hit.

Drake is 7-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 247th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers rank 91st.

The Bulldogs put up only 3.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Blazers allow (74.9).

Drake has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake put up 80.3 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

The Bulldogs gave up 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.6 on the road.

At home, Drake sunk one more treys per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (38%).

