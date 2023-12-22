The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. UAB matchup.

Drake vs. UAB Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Drake vs. UAB Betting Trends

Drake is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

UAB has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blazers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of nine times this season.

