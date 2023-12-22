Drake vs. UAB: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to extend an eight-game winning streak when they visit the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.
Drake vs. UAB Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Drake
|-3.5
|149.5
Drake Betting Records & Stats
- Drake's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 149.5 points three times.
- Drake has had an average of 144.7 points in its games this season, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread.
- Drake has had more success against the spread than UAB this year, putting up an ATS record of 5-6-0, as opposed to the 3-6-0 record of UAB.
Drake vs. UAB Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|3
|27.3%
|78.8
|155
|65.9
|140.8
|144.7
|UAB
|6
|66.7%
|76.2
|155
|74.9
|140.8
|147.2
Additional Drake Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs average only 3.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Blazers allow (74.9).
- When Drake scores more than 74.9 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
Drake vs. UAB Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|5-6-0
|3-6
|5-6-0
|UAB
|3-6-0
|1-0
|7-2-0
Drake vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|UAB
|14-1
|Home Record
|17-2
|6-6
|Away Record
|7-5
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|78.3
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
