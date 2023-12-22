Linn County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Linn County, Iowa today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterloo West High School at Linn-Mar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Marion, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
