Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 22
The Golden State Warriors (13-14) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (5-22) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT.
Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 126 - Wizards 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Warriors (- 12.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-14.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (247.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 238.2
- The Wizards' .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .407 mark (11-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Golden State hasn't covered the spread as a 12.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more 75% of the time.
- Golden State's games have gone over the total 59.3% of the time this season (16 out of 27), less often than Washington's games have (17 out of 27).
- The Warriors have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-5) this season, higher than the .160 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (4-21).
Warriors Performance Insights
- The Warriors are scoring 116.5 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 116 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- Golden State ranks best in the NBA by pulling down 47.3 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 18th in the league (43.8 allowed per contest).
- The Warriors are averaging 27.7 dimes per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2023-24.
- Golden State has fallen short in the turnover area this year, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 14.9 turnovers per game. It ranks 22nd with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Warriors rank fourth-best in the NBA by making 15 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 14th in the league at 37.2%.
Wizards Performance Insights
- Offensively the Wizards are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA (117 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (126.5 points conceded per game).
- Washington is the worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (39.2) and worst in rebounds allowed (49.1).
- At 27.6 assists per game, the Wizards are seventh in the league.
- Washington is 20th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.7) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.7).
- In 2023-24, the Wizards are 17th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.4 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).
