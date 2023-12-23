The Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso included, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 21, Caruso put up eight points and three steals in a 114-95 win against the Spurs.

Below, we dig into Caruso's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.5 8.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.9 Assists -- 2.3 2.4 PRA -- 15.2 14.2 PR -- 12.9 11.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Caruso is responsible for attempting 5.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 7.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caruso's Bulls average 99.5 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 100.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 112.4 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have allowed 24.9 per game, fifth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 12.4 makes per game, 12th in the NBA.

Alex Caruso vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 21 0 4 1 0 0 0 1/2/2023 22 4 2 1 0 0 1 12/31/2022 25 4 4 3 1 1 2 10/22/2022 17 2 2 2 0 0 0

