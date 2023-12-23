How to Watch the Blues vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (10-21-1) -- who've lost eight straight away from home -- on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to watch the Blues and Blackhawks meet on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|Blues
|3-1 CHI
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|Blues
|4-2 STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 105 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Blues rank 24th in the league with 92 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 26 goals over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|32
|12
|23
|35
|19
|26
|53.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|30
|12
|14
|26
|22
|21
|25.7%
|Jordan Kyrou
|32
|7
|16
|23
|18
|16
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|32
|9
|8
|17
|13
|20
|57.8%
|Brayden Schenn
|32
|8
|8
|16
|22
|24
|49%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 115 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 28th in the NHL.
- With 75 goals (2.3 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 20 goals during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|32
|12
|17
|29
|28
|29
|41.4%
|Philipp Kurashev
|25
|6
|12
|18
|14
|13
|53.2%
|Nick Foligno
|32
|6
|9
|15
|12
|23
|46%
|Jason Dickinson
|32
|10
|5
|15
|13
|27
|47.3%
|Ryan Donato
|30
|6
|7
|13
|16
|26
|41.9%
