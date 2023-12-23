The St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (10-21-1) -- who've lost eight straight away from home -- on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Blues and Blackhawks meet on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/9/2023 Blackhawks Blues 3-1 CHI 11/26/2023 Blackhawks Blues 4-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 105 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.

The Blues rank 24th in the league with 92 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 26 goals over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 32 12 23 35 19 26 53.7% Pavel Buchnevich 30 12 14 26 22 21 25.7% Jordan Kyrou 32 7 16 23 18 16 33.3% Kevin Hayes 32 9 8 17 13 20 57.8% Brayden Schenn 32 8 8 16 22 24 49%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 115 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

With 75 goals (2.3 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 20 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players