The Chicago Bulls (13-17) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at United Center as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOH.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

NBCS-CHI and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 113 - Cavaliers 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 4.5)

Cavaliers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-0.5)

Bulls (-0.5) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

The Cavaliers (15-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.7% more often than the Bulls (15-15-0) this season.

Chicago (4-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (80%) than Cleveland (5-1) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (83.3%).

Chicago and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 60% of the time this season (18 out of 30). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (16 out of 29).

The Bulls have a .545 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-5) this season while the Cavaliers have a .364 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-7).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are scoring only 110.5 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA), but they've played more consistently on defense, where they are allowing 112.5 points per game (12th-ranked).

So far this season, Chicago is averaging 42.7 boards per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Bulls are averaging just 23.7 dimes per contest, which ranks second-worst in the league.

Chicago is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bulls are draining 12.3 threes per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 37% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.