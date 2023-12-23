The Chicago Bulls (13-17) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) on December 23, 2023 at United Center.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Chicago has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 17th.

The Bulls average only 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Cavaliers allow (112.4).

Chicago is 8-3 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bulls have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 110.7 points per game, compared to 110.2 per game in road games.

Chicago surrenders 108.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 117.1 when playing on the road.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Bulls have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 12.5 per game, compared to 12.1 in away games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36.1% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.2% mark when playing on the road.

