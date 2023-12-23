How to Watch the Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (13-17) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) on December 23, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Chicago has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 17th.
- The Bulls average only 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Cavaliers allow (112.4).
- Chicago is 8-3 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bulls have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 110.7 points per game, compared to 110.2 per game in road games.
- Chicago surrenders 108.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 117.1 when playing on the road.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Bulls have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 12.5 per game, compared to 12.1 in away games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36.1% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.2% mark when playing on the road.
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
|Henri Drell
|Out
|Thumb
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Nose
