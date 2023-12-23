If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Drake and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Drake's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Drake ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 2-0 NR 42 19

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake's best wins

Drake's best victory of the season came against the Nevada Wolf Pack, a top 50 team (No. 16), according to the RPI. Drake secured the 72-53 neutral-site win on December 9. Tucker DeVries, in that signature victory, compiled a team-high 25 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Atin Wright also played a part with 12 points, zero rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

85-77 over Oakland (No. 82/RPI) on November 19

79-59 over Akron (No. 88/RPI) on November 21

74-57 at home over Missouri State (No. 98/RPI) on December 2

75-69 at home over Saint Louis (No. 132/RPI) on December 6

85-70 at home over Lipscomb (No. 142/RPI) on November 8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drake's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Drake has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Drake has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Drake has drawn the 266th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 11 games left against teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Drake's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Drake's next game

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Drake Bulldogs vs. Illinois State Redbirds Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Drake games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.