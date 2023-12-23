Will Drake be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Drake's full tournament resume.

How Drake ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 71

Drake's best wins

Drake captured its signature win of the season on November 12, when it beat the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank No. 128 in the RPI rankings, 85-73. Taylor McAulay, as the top scorer in the win over Iowa State, dropped 27 points, while Grace Berg was second on the squad with 22.

Next best wins

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 144/RPI) on November 26

94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 151/RPI) on November 6

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 162/RPI) on November 24

78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 206/RPI) on November 9

77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 222/RPI) on December 8

Drake's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Drake has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Drake has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Drake faces the 33rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

Looking at Drake's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Drake's next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Drake Bulldogs

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Drake Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

